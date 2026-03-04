Wednesday, March 4, 2026
Northpoint on Jarvis Creek will feature 157 apartments with rental rates restricted from 60 to 150 percent of the area median income.
Public-Private Partnership Breaks Ground on 157-Unit Workforce Housing Project on Hilton Head Island

by John Nelson

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A public-private partnership between the Town of Hilton Head Island, OneStreet Residential and RBC Community Investments has broken ground on Northpoint on Jarvis Creek, a 157-unit workforce housing development. CF Evans Construction is the general contractor for the development, which is recognized as Hilton Head Island’s first dedicated workforce housing project.

As part of the public-private partnership, the Town of Hilton Head Island is providing a 65-year ground lease, $1 million to support eligible site work with contributions secured from the American Rescue Plan Fund, affordability covenants to maintain a workforce neighborhood in perpetuity, zoning entitlements and long-term programming support. OneStreet’s role involves design, permitting, financing, project management, construction, lease-up, long-term programming and property management.

Situated on 11 acres, Northpoint on Jarvis Creek will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with rental rates attainable for households with incomes ranging from 60 to 150 percent of the area median income (AMI). At least 50 percent of the units will cater to households earning between 60 and 80 percent of the AMI. (Based on Beaufort County’s 2025 AMI, a family of three could earn between $59,520 and $148,800 to qualify to live at the community.)

The development team plans to launch leasing this summer and substantially complete Northpoint on Jarvis Creek by next summer.

