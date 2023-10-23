Public-Private Partnership Breaks Ground on $62M Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Honolulu

HONOLULU — EAH Housing has broken ground on Aloha Iā Halewilikō, a 140-unit affordable seniors housing community in the Aiea neighborhood of Honolulu.

The City and County of Honolulu are providing the land for the development. Other partners on the $62 million project include Hawai‘i Housing Finance & Development Corp. (HHFDC), the Bank of Hawai‘i and U.S. Bank.

The development has been in planning stages for five years and is scheduled for completion in 2025.

Located in a residential neighborhood adjacent to ‘Aiea Public Library on the former site of ‘Aiea Sugar Mill, Aloha Iā Halewilikō fulfills a part of the ‘Aiea Town Center Master Plan. The project is within walking distance to public transportation.

A total of 13 units will be set aside for households with incomes at or below 30 percent of the area median income (AMI), 75 units for households with incomes at or below 50 percent of AMI, and 51 units for households with incomes at or below 60 percent of AMI.

EAH is partnering with Lanakila Pacific, a local nonprofit services organization, which will provide access to its Meals on Wheels program.

In Hawai‘i, EAH Housing currently manages 23 properties with over 2,700 units. The nonprofit organization has developed 14 affordable housing properties in Hawai‘i. It has three more underway, including Hale Nā Koa ‘O Hanakahi, an affordable senior living community in Hilo providing a preference for military veterans and their spouses that celebrated its groundbreaking in February 2023.

EAH Housing was also recently notified it won the approval of HHFDC to develop the two-phased Kahului Civic Center mixed-use complex. This project will feature 303 affordable housing units.