REBusinessOnline

Public-Private Partnership Breaks Ground on $90M Multifamily, Retail Project in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Retail, Texas

KYLE, TEXAS — A partnership between Central Southwest Texas Development and the Kyle Economic Development Department has broken ground on a $90 million multifamily and retail project in the southern Austin suburb. The project, which will be developed on two parcels totaling 38.5 acres, represents Phase II of Kyle Crossing. The north tract will house 16 buildings, nine of which will feature retail and restaurant uses for a minimum total commercial footprint of 18,000 square feet. The south tract will also comprise multifamily and retail space, with a minimum of 15,000 square feet of the latter use.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Mar
24
Webinar: Increase Student Housing NOI & Equity Value with Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  