Public-Private Partnership Breaks Ground on $90M Multifamily, Retail Project in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Retail, Texas

KYLE, TEXAS — A partnership between Central Southwest Texas Development and the Kyle Economic Development Department has broken ground on a $90 million multifamily and retail project in the southern Austin suburb. The project, which will be developed on two parcels totaling 38.5 acres, represents Phase II of Kyle Crossing. The north tract will house 16 buildings, nine of which will feature retail and restaurant uses for a minimum total commercial footprint of 18,000 square feet. The south tract will also comprise multifamily and retail space, with a minimum of 15,000 square feet of the latter use.