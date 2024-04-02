Public-Private Partnership Opens 169-Unit The Canopy Apartments at Powell in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, ORE. — A public-private partnership between USA Properties Fund, Northwest Housing Alternatives and Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) has opened The Canopy Apartments at Powell, a multifamily property at 12475 S.E. Powell Blvd. in Portland.

Situated 12 miles east of downtown Portland, The Canopy Apartments at Powell features 169 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for residents earning less than 60 percent of the area median income. Community amenities include elevators, laundry facilities on each floor, on-site parking, bike room, an after-school program for children, a courtyard with a tot lot, a dog wash and a donation pantry.

The $63 million development is the first of two apartment communities in Oregon for USA Properties Fund. The public-private partnership, including $15.2 million from OHCS’ Local Innovation and Fast Track (LIFT) housing program, was critical in paving the way for the project, as well as The Portland Housing Bureau’s waiving of millions of dollars of development fees.

Additional project partners included WNC & Associates and JP Morgan Chase as financial partners and WALSH Construction Co. as general contractor.