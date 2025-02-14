Public-Private Partnership Opens Primary Workspace Venue at Former Schoolhouse in Gretna, Louisiana

GRETNA, LA. — The City of Gretna, Jefferson Parish and Formwork Development will host a grand opening today for Primary Workspace, a coworking and event venue built within a historic 1911 schoolhouse in downtown Gretna. The development was conducted in a public-private partnership between Jefferson Facilities Inc. and Formwork Development on behalf of Jefferson Parish and the City of Gretna.

Architect and interior designer Studio BKA followed a three-part approval process to preserve the building’s historical integrity while incorporating modern updates and collaborated with the Louisiana Historic Preservation Office to ensure the renovation met the Secretary of Interior’s Guidelines for Historic Preservation. The $3.5 million renovation was funded with $2.7 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and $800,000 of Louisiana State Historic Tax Credits.

Located at 519 Huey P Long Ave., the nearly 20,000-square-foot development offers flexible coworking office space and special event rental options within the repurposed primary school, which features original architectural details and updated systems and amenities such as a revived two-story auditorium, rebuilt proscenium arch and stage, private offices, meeting rooms and hot desks. An additional 2,800 square feet is available for lease on the first floor alongside the German-American Cultural Center & Museum, the only existing legacy tenant in operation.

Perrier Esquerré served as the project’s general contractor, and Formwork will operate the property.