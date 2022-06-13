Public-Private Partnership to Develop 1 MSF Spec Industrial Project in Kyle, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

KYLE, TEXAS — A public-private partnership between developer Alliance Industrial Co., Kyle Economic Development and the Greater San Marcos Partnership will build a 1 million-square-foot speculative industrial project in Kyle, a southern suburb of Austin. Branded Kyle/35 Logistics Park, the development will consist of five facilities ranging in size from approximately 140,000 to 475,000 square feet. Buildings will feature clear heights of 36 to 40 feet, a mix of single-load and cross-dock configurations and ample employee and trailer parking spaces. A construction timeline has not yet been finalized.