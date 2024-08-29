Thursday, August 29, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The new residence hall will offer 649 on-campus beds for students attending the University of Kentucky in Lexington. (Rendering courtesy of Harrison Street and Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects)
DevelopmentKentuckySoutheastStudent Housing

Public-Private Partnership to Develop 649-Bed Residence Hall at University of Kentucky

by John Nelson

LEXINGTON, KY. — A public-private partnership between Harrison Street, Greystar Real Estate Partners and the University of Kentucky is set to break ground on a 649-bed residence hall project on the university’s campus in Lexington. The community will replace the university’s former Kirwan-Blanding Complex and offer 344 units.

The project is being developed to support the institution’s enrollment growth, as a record number of first-year students were admitted to the university at the start of the past academic year. Further details on the community, which is expected for completion in 2026, were not disclosed. This development is the latest by this partnership, joining 14 existing residence halls consisting of 6,850 beds on the university’s campus.

You may also like

Philip Morris to Invest $232M to Expand Zyn...

Southwire Opens 1.2 MSF Distribution, Customer Service Center...

Faropoint Purchases Industrial Portfolio in Jacksonville, Memphis for...

Merritt Properties Acquires 200,000 SF Office Park in...

Colliers Mortgage Provides $8.1M Agency Acquisition Loan for...

Palladium USA to Develop 243-Unit Mixed-Income Multifamily Project...

Hampshire, Pinnacle Open 40-Unit Apartment Complex in Montclair,...

Related Cos., Oxford Properties Unveil Plans for Next...

Housing Trust Group Breaks Ground on $26M Affordable...