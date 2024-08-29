Public-Private Partnership to Develop 649-Bed Residence Hall at University of Kentucky

LEXINGTON, KY. — A public-private partnership between Harrison Street, Greystar Real Estate Partners and the University of Kentucky is set to break ground on a 649-bed residence hall project on the university’s campus in Lexington. The community will replace the university’s former Kirwan-Blanding Complex and offer 344 units.

The project is being developed to support the institution’s enrollment growth, as a record number of first-year students were admitted to the university at the start of the past academic year. Further details on the community, which is expected for completion in 2026, were not disclosed. This development is the latest by this partnership, joining 14 existing residence halls consisting of 6,850 beds on the university’s campus.