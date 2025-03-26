Public-Private Partnership to Develop Food Hall in Downtown Fredericksburg, Maryland

FREDERICKSBURG, MD. — A public-private partnership between Downtown Frederick Partnership, McClintock Distilling and the City of Frederick plans to develop a food hall in downtown Fredericksburg. The 6,000-square-foot space is located on the ground level of a historic commercial building owned by McClintock Distilling, which is situated near attractions including Carroll Creek Linear Park and a new hotel and conference center that is under construction.

The food hall will feature four food stalls ranging from 200 to 350 square feet in size, a bar and a market stall. Renovation costs are expected to exceed $1 million, including expenses for architectural design, engineering and food hall consultation. The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development provided the project team with a $300,000 grant to help fund the project.

Construction is scheduled to begin in late summer, with the food hall expected to be operational within the next year. McClintock Distilling will operate the food hall upon completion and secure vendors during the design and construction phases.