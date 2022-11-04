REBusinessOnline

Public-Private Partnership Tops Out $750M Cancer Treatment Facility in Northern New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, New Jersey, Northeast

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A public-private partnership led by the New Brunswick Development Corp. has topped out the Jack and Sheryl Morris Cancer Center, a $750 million treatment facility in the northern-central part of the Garden State. RWJBarnabas Health and the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey will operate the facility, which will provide inpatient and outpatient cancer services, including ancillary services, as well as research labs and retail space. Construction of the 12-story, 520,000-square-foot building is slated for completion in 2024.

