Public-Private Partnership Underway on 1,055-Bed Residence Hall at University of Washington Bothell

Capstone-Bothell-WA

The 300,000-square-foot development will include 1,055 beds of student housing, a 15,000-square-foot dining hall and 20,000 square feet of university office space.

BOTHELL, WASH. — Construction is underway on a 1,055-bed residence hall at the University of Washington Bothell. The community is being developed through a public-private partnership (P3) between the university, Capstone Development Partners and Harrison Street. The 300,000-square-foot development will replace Husky Village, an existing on-campus student housing community in Bothell, which is situated roughly 15 miles outside Seattle.

The project will include three six-story residential buildings offering suites and apartments for both undergraduate and graduate students. The development will also include a 15,000-square-foot dining facility and 20,000 square feet of office space for university services and administration.

Construction began in October on Phase I of the project, which is scheduled for completion in February 2023. Phase II of the development is set for delivery in August 2024. The community was designed by Mahlum Architects and is being constructed by Anderson Construction. Capstone Management Partners will operate and manage the community in coordination with the university upon completion.

Capstone and Harrison Street have previously partnered on five P3 developments, including projects with Seattle University, the University of Chicago, Arizona State University Polytechnic, Cornish College of the Arts and the University of South Florida.

