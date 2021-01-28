Public Storage Opens 1,101-Unit Self-Storage Facility in West Houston
HOUSTON — Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) has opened a 1,101-unit self-storage facility at 2055 Hayes Road in West Houston. The site previously housed a self-storage property that was demolished to make way for the new 125,000-square-foot facility. Triad Construction Inc. served as the general contractor for the three-story project, which was completed in less than 10 months.
