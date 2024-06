LA MARQUE, TEXAS — Public Storage is underway on a 606-unit expansion project in La Marque, located southeast of Houston. The expansion will add 87,124 net rentable square feet of climate-controlled space to the existing facility, which also features RV parking with some larger 90-foot, drive-thru units. California-based Public Storage is both the operator and owner of the facility. Triad Construction is the general contractor for the project, which is slated for a November completion.