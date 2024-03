KEY WEST, FLA. — Publix Super Markets has purchased Key Plaza Shopping Center, a 230,970-square-foot retail center located at 1107 Key Plaza in Key West, for $74.5 million. Publix anchors the center, along with junior anchors OfficeMax and Dollar Tree. Manny DeZarraga, Danny Finkle, Eric Williams, Jorge Portela and Kim Flores of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The representative for Publix Super Markets was not disclosed.