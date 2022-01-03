Publix Anchors Church Street Commons Shopping Center in Burlington, North Carolina

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Several new tenants are set to open at Church Street Commons, a recently constructed shopping center located at the intersection of Huffman Mill Road and Church Street in Burlington.

Morgan Cos. purchased the 9.6-acre property where Church Street Commons now stands in February 2019. The property was formerly the site of a Sears department store. The owner and developer of the center, Morgan Cos., recently welcomed a new Publix supermarket. My Eyelab, an optical retailer, also opened at the center in December.

The retailers that will soon open at Church Street Commons includes The Habit Burger Grill, a burger restaurant; Aspen Dental, a dental services provider; Popeye’s, a New Orleans-based fast food chain; uBreakiFix, a same-day electronics repairs provider; and Church Street Nails, a nail salon and spa. The retailers are expected to open in the first quarter of this year.