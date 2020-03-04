REBusinessOnline

Publix Breaks Ground on 940,000 SF Distribution Center in Greensboro, North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Publix has broken ground on a 940,000-square-foot refrigerated distribution center in Greensboro. Publix expects the project to deliver the facility by the end of 2022 and to create 1,000 jobs by 2025. The new distribution center will be Publix’s 10th, joining other facilities in Boynton Beach, Deerfield Beach, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Miami, Orlando and Sarasota, Fla.; Lawrenceville, Ga.; and McCalla, Ala. Publix announced the project in 2018.

