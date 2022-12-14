REBusinessOnline

Publix Buys Land in Louisville, Plans to Develop Market’s Third Grocery Store

Posted on by in Development, Kentucky, Retail, Southeast

Publix announced its third planned grocery store and Publix Liquors store in Louisville. Kentucky represents the eighth state of operation for Publix.

LOUISVILLE, KY. — Publix Super Markets has purchased land at the northwest corner of Flat Rock and Shelbyville roads in Louisville with plans to develop the market’s third Publix location. The Courier-Journal reports that the grocer purchased the site from an entity doing business as Shoppes at Gardiner Park LLC for more than $5.5 million. Plans call for a 48,387-square-foot store with a pharmacy and an adjacent Publix Liquors store that will offer beer, wine and spirits. The stores are anticipated to open in the second quarter of 2024.

In addition to the three Louisville locations, the company has previously announced another location in Lexington, Ky. The Lakeland, Fla.-based grocer currently operates 1,315 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. Kentucky is the eighth state of operation for Publix.

