Publix Enters Kentucky With 55,702 SF Lease at Terra Crossing Development in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY. — Publix Super Markets Inc., a Florida-based grocery store chain, has signed a 55,702-square-foot lease at the Terra Crossing development located at the northwest corner of Terra Crossing Boulevard and Old Henry Road in Louisville. This location will be Publix’s first store in Kentucky. With the new Louisville location, Publix has over 1,280 stores now in eight states across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.

The Terra Crossing shopping center will soon be under construction. The 10-acre retail project will include the Publix and an additional 4,800 square feet of in-line retail space, as well as two outparcels. Skiken Gold is the developer for the project and expects to break ground in the spring of 2022.

Terra Crossing will feature a Publix supermarket and an adjacent Publix Liquors store that will offer beer, wine and spirits. The Publix Liquors store will be the first location outside the state of Florida. The grand opening date has yet to be determined, however the store is anticipated to open during the fourth quarter of 2023.