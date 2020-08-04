Publix Experiences 21.8 Percent Boost in Sales During Second Quarter

LAKELAND, FLA. — Publix’s sales have increased 21.8 percent year-over-year, the company announced during its second-quarter earnings report. As an essential retailer, the Lakeland-based grocer has remained open through the nationwide COVID-19 pandemic, which was declared a national emergency March 13. For its second quarter, which spanned the three months ending June 27, Publix’s sales reached $11.4 billion, an increase from $9.3 billion the same time a year ago. The company estimates its sales in the second quarter increased approximately $1.5 billion, or 16.1 percent, due to the pandemic.