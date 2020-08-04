REBusinessOnline

Publix Experiences 21.8 Percent Boost in Sales During Second Quarter

Posted on by in Company News, Florida, Retail, Southeast

LAKELAND, FLA. — Publix’s sales have increased 21.8 percent year-over-year, the company announced during its second-quarter earnings report. As an essential retailer, the Lakeland-based grocer has remained open through the nationwide COVID-19 pandemic, which was declared a national emergency March 13. For its second quarter, which spanned the three months ending June 27, Publix’s sales reached $11.4 billion, an increase from $9.3 billion the same time a year ago. The company estimates its sales in the second quarter increased approximately $1.5 billion, or 16.1 percent, due to the pandemic.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  