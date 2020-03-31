Publix Offers Rent Relief for Tenants Affected by Coronavirus Outbreak at its Owned Shopping Centers

LAKELAND, FLA. — Publix Super Markets is offering two months of rent relief to businesses that operate within Publix-owned shopping centers that have closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Lakeland-based grocer is also waiving payments for common area maintenance fees and taxes, regardless of the tenant’s access to other relief or assistance. Publix operates 1,243 stores in seven Southeastern states, including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. A total number of businesses that have closed within Publix-owned centers was not disclosed. Publix owns more than 330 shopping centers.