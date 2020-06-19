Publix Opens 25,147 SF GreenWise Organic Grocery Store Near Tampa

The new GreenWise Market is located within Preserve Marketplace in Odessa, the fourth Florida location for the organic grocer. (image courtesy of The Sembler Co.)

ODESSA, FLA. — Publix Super Markets Inc. has opened a 25,147-square-foot GreenWise Market in Odessa, its fourth Florida location for the grocer. The organic grocery store is situated within Preserve Marketplace, a shopping center located along State Road 54 about 25 miles north of Tampa. The Sembler Co. is the owner of the newly built, 56,331-square-foot shopping center. The new GreenWise includes five “experience zones” labeled Cares (vitamins and soaps), Cuts (meats), Eats (prepared meals including sandwiches and pizza), Finds (wine and cheese) and Pours (a bar serving wine, coffee and beer that patrons can drink while shopping). The store also features a mural by artist Candace Knapp. There are currently eight open GreenWise locations in the Southeast, and another is set to open on Saturday, June 20 in Ponte Vedra, Fla. Publix also plans to open a GreenWise at Channelside in downtown Tampa next year.