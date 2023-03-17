Friday, March 17, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
In addition to the new Publix, Marketplace at Ellis Crossing will also house Chipotle, First National Bank, Sheetz, Heartland Dental, Lee Nails and It’s a Southern Thing Kitchen & Bar.
DevelopmentLeasing ActivityMixed-UseNorth CarolinaRetailSoutheast

Publix Opens 46,791 SF Store at Marketplace at Ellis Crossing in Durham

by John Nelson

DURHAM, N.C. — Publix Super Markets has opened a 46,791-square-foot store at Marketplace at Ellis Crossing, a 30-acre mixed-use development underway in Durham. Located at the northeast corner of Ellis Road and Watchorn Street, the project marks the fourth North Carolina development for Thompson Thrift. Other tenants at the property, which features an additional 25,000 square feet of retail space, include Chipotle and First National Bank, which is scheduled to open in 2024. Sheetz, Heartland Dental, Lee Nails and It’s a Southern Thing Kitchen & Bar are also expected to open at the development this summer.

You may also like

Legacy, Fulton Peak Purchase 190-Unit Water’s Edge Apartment...

Massage Studio, Brewery Sign Leases Totaling 5,000 SF...

Pearlstone Partners Breaks Ground on 182-Unit Multifamily Project...

Partners Real Estate Arranges Sale of 5,302 SF...

Leggat McCall, DLJ Properties Top Out 370,000 SF...

Elevate Research Properties to Open 200,000 SF Life...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Nearly 45,000 SF of...

Lincoln Avenue Capital to Build Two Affordable Housing...

Evergreen Real Estate Group Tops Off Construction of...