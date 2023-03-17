Publix Opens 46,791 SF Store at Marketplace at Ellis Crossing in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Publix Super Markets has opened a 46,791-square-foot store at Marketplace at Ellis Crossing, a 30-acre mixed-use development underway in Durham. Located at the northeast corner of Ellis Road and Watchorn Street, the project marks the fourth North Carolina development for Thompson Thrift. Other tenants at the property, which features an additional 25,000 square feet of retail space, include Chipotle and First National Bank, which is scheduled to open in 2024. Sheetz, Heartland Dental, Lee Nails and It’s a Southern Thing Kitchen & Bar are also expected to open at the development this summer.