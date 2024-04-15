Publix Opens 48,000 SF Grocery Store in Sarasota, Florida

SARASOTA, FLA. — Publix Super Markets has opened a 48,000-square-foot grocery store at Fruitville Farms, a mixed-use development underway in Sarasota. Benderson Development is the master developer of the public-private partnership, which will feature 600 apartments, 150,000 square feet of retail and restaurants and a new 120,000-square-foot Sarasota County Administration Center. Located at the intersection of Fruitville Road and Lakewood Ranch Boulevard, the new Publix is the first tenant to open at the shopping center within Fruitville Farms.