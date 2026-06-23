Publix Opens 48,387 SF Grocery Store in Cold Spring, Kentucky

COLD SPRING, KY. — Publix Super Markets has opened a new Publix grocery store in northern Kentucky. The 48,387-square-foot store is located at 5401 Alexandria Pike in Cold Spring, about 11 miles south of Cincinnati.

The grocery store anchors Cold Spring Pointe, a 52-acre retail development along U.S. Highway 27 by Mid Atlantic Properties that features a Marshalls, Hobby Lobby, Qdoba, Five Below, Tropical Smoothie Café, AT&T, The UPS Store, Chase Bank and Chick-fil-A.

The new Publix features an adjacent Publix Liquors store, as well as a drive-thru pharmacy and its traditional departments including produce, bakery and deli. The Cold Spring store represents the seventh Publix grocery store in Kentucky.