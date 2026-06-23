Tuesday, June 23, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The new Publix at Cold Spring Pointe is one of seven stores for the Lakeland, Fla.-based grocer.
KentuckyLeasing ActivityRetailSoutheast

Publix Opens 48,387 SF Grocery Store in Cold Spring, Kentucky

by John Nelson

COLD SPRING, KY. — Publix Super Markets has opened a new Publix grocery store in northern Kentucky. The 48,387-square-foot store is located at 5401 Alexandria Pike in Cold Spring, about 11 miles south of Cincinnati.

The grocery store anchors Cold Spring Pointe, a 52-acre retail development along U.S. Highway 27 by Mid Atlantic Properties that features a Marshalls, Hobby Lobby, Qdoba, Five Below, Tropical Smoothie Café, AT&T, The UPS Store, Chase Bank and Chick-fil-A.

The new Publix features an adjacent Publix Liquors store, as well as a drive-thru pharmacy and its traditional departments including produce, bakery and deli. The Cold Spring store represents the seventh Publix grocery store in Kentucky.

You may also like

NewForm Real Estate Completes 50,738 SF Adaptive Reuse...

Spring Valley Construction Breaks Ground on 17,400 SF...

Burlington Debuts 2 MSF Distribution Center in Ellabell,...

Partnership to Launch $280M Mixed-Use Entertainment District Surrounding...

Matthews Arranges Sale of 76,269 SF Kroger Store...

PGIM Provides $58.5M Loan for Refinancing of Cambridge...

HKS Real Estate Arranges $25.8M Loan for Refinancing...

Cargowill Signs 42,169 SF Industrial Lease in Bolingbrook,...

Greenstone Partners Negotiates $8.4M Sale of Metro Chicago...