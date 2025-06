MERIDIANVILLE, ALA. — Publix has opened a new store within Flint Crossing Market Place, a 64,925-square foot neighborhood retail center in Meridianville, roughly 10 miles north of Huntsville. Located at 12290 Highway 231/431 N, the store spans 48,387 square feet and features a full-service deli, bakery, seafood counter, produce section and a pharmacy with a drive-thru. Publix Super Markets, doing business as Real SUB LLC, is the landlord of Flint Crossing Market Place.