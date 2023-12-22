Friday, December 22, 2023
Publix anchors Matt Town Center in Cumming, Ga.
AcquisitionsGeorgiaRetailSoutheast

Publix Purchases Matt Town Center in Metro Atlanta for $30M

by John Nelson

CUMMING, GA — Publix Super Markets Inc. has purchased Matt Town Center, an 81,077-square-foot shopping center located at 5310 Matt Highway in Cumming, roughly 40 miles northeast of Atlanta. Jim Hamilton, Brad Buchanan and Andrew Kahn of JLL represented the seller, Marietta, Ga.-based Retail Planning Corp., in the $30 million transaction.

Publix anchors the property, which was built in 2020. Matt Town Center was 95 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Domino’s, Great Clips, North Shore Dry Cleaners, Grand Nails, Sage Dental, Reveille Café, The UPS Store, EasyVet, Dunkin’ and Zaxby’s.

The sale also included roughly 3.9 acres of adjacent, undeveloped land that is zoned for retail and office space.

