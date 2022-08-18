Publix Super Markets Acquires Osceola Village Shopping Center in Kissimmee, Florida for $36.1M

Built in 2008 and renovated in 2022, Osceola Village was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Publix, Goodwill, Metro Diner, Insight Credit Union, Orlando Health and DaVita Dialysis.

KISSIMMEE, FLA. — Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix Super Markets has purchased Osceola Village, a 121,445-square-foot shopping center located at 3040 Dyer Blvd. in Kissimmee, a suburb of Orlando. East Coast Acquisitions sold the Publix-anchored property for $36.1 million. Brad Peterson and Whitaker Leonhardt of JLL represented the seller in the transaction and procured the buyer. Built in 2008 and renovated in 2022, Osceola Village was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Metro Diner, Insight Credit Union, Orlando Health, DaVita Dialysis and Goodwill, which recently entered a new 15-year lease.