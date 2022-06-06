Publix Super Markets Acquires Retail Center in West Palm Beach for $56.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Publix anchors River Bridge Centre, a 229,781-square-foot retail center in West Palm Beach, Fla.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Publix Super Market Inc. has purchased River Bridge Centre, a community shopping center situated on 28.4 acres at 6714-6868 Forest Hill Road in West Palm Beach. An affiliate of Apollo Global Management sold the asset to the Lakeland, Fla.-based grocer for $56.5 million. Danny Finkle, Eric Williams and Kim Flores of JLL represented the seller in the transaction.

Opened in 1986 and renovated in 2005, River Bridge Centre features 229,781 square feet of retail space. Publix, Ross Dress for Less, Crunch Fitness, Five Below, Ace Hardware, Chipotle Mexican Grill, MD Now Urgent Care, Humana and Pizza Hut are tenants at the retail center. The value-add center was 86.3 percent occupied at the time of sale.