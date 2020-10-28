REBusinessOnline

Publix to Expand North Carolina Distribution Center by 1.2 MSF to Include Dry Storage Warehouse

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, North Carolina, Southeast

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Publix Super Markets Inc. will expand its Greensboro distribution center by 1.2 million square feet, adding a dry grocery warehouse. The Lakeland, Fla.-based grocer broke ground on Phase I of the facility, which will offer refrigerated warehouse space, in February. Both phases are expected to be complete by the end of 2022. The warehouses will support Publix’s growth in North Carolina and Virginia. Gray is the engineer, general contractor and designer for the facility. This will be Publix’s 10th distribution center, joining facilities in Boynton Beach, Deerfield Beach, Jacksonville, Miami, Lakeland, Sarasota and Orlando, Fla.; Lawrenceville, Ga.; and McCalla, Ala.

