PubMatic Signs 60,000 SF Office Lease in Manhattan’s Times Square Area

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — PubMatic Inc., a software provider for the digital publishing and advertising industry, has signed a 60,000-square-foot office lease at 498 Seventh Ave. in Manhattan’s Times Square area. The company already subleases the entire 18th floor of the 960,000-square-foot building and will expand to the entire 19th floor early next year under the terms of the new deal. Greg Taubin of Savills represented PubMatic in the lease negotiations. Matt Coudert and Andrew Conrad internally represented the landlord, George Comfort & Sons.

