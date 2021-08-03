REBusinessOnline

Pulte Family Management Acquires The Inn at St. John’s in Plymouth, Michigan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Michigan, Midwest

The Inn at St. John’s is home to 118 guestrooms, a steakhouse, bar, ballroom and golf course.

PLYMOUTH, MICH. — Pulte Family Management SJ LLC, a wholly owned for-profit entity of the William J. Pulte Trust, has acquired The Inn at St. John’s in Plymouth, about 30 miles west of Detroit. The Archdiocese of Detroit sold the 118-room property for an undisclosed price. The hotel, conference rooms and reception centers will continue to serve and support business, civic and private events. The golf course will operate as usual, and the chapel will remain available for Catholic weddings.

The Pulte family plans to announce property upgrades in the coming months. The late William Pulte was an active philanthropist and founder of home building giant PulteGroup Inc. He also served with a small group of local Catholic business leaders to help finance and transform the former St. John’s Seminary campus into the hotel, conference center and 27-hole golf course. St. John’s Provincial Seminary opened in 1948 and closed in 1988. The inn opened in the early 2000s.

