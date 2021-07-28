REBusinessOnline

PulteGroup, Invitation Homes to Build 7,500 Single-Family Rental Projects in Next Five Years

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

ATLANTA AND DALLAS — Atlanta-based PulteGroup Inc. and Dallas-based Invitation Homes have formed a joint venture to build and lease new single-family rental homes. PulteGroup expects to design and build approximately 7,500 new homes over the next five years specifically for sale to Invitation Homes for inclusion in its single-family rental leasing portfolio.

The companies have already agreed on the construction and sale of over 1,000 homes across seven communities over the next several years, with the first sales expected to close in 2022. Initial projects are scheduled for delivery in growth markets such as Florida, Georgia, Southern California, North Carolina and Texas.

PulteGroup Inc. is a homebuilding company with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Invitation Homes is a single-family home leasing and management company.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews