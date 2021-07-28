PulteGroup, Invitation Homes to Build 7,500 Single-Family Rental Projects in Next Five Years

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

ATLANTA AND DALLAS — Atlanta-based PulteGroup Inc. and Dallas-based Invitation Homes have formed a joint venture to build and lease new single-family rental homes. PulteGroup expects to design and build approximately 7,500 new homes over the next five years specifically for sale to Invitation Homes for inclusion in its single-family rental leasing portfolio.

The companies have already agreed on the construction and sale of over 1,000 homes across seven communities over the next several years, with the first sales expected to close in 2022. Initial projects are scheduled for delivery in growth markets such as Florida, Georgia, Southern California, North Carolina and Texas.

PulteGroup Inc. is a homebuilding company with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Invitation Homes is a single-family home leasing and management company.