Purdue Research Foundation, ACC Open 984-Bed Student Housing Community at Purdue University

by Kristin Harlow

WEST LAFAYETTE, IND. — Purdue Research Foundation (PRF) and American Campus Communities (ACC) have opened 3rd & West, a 984-bed student housing development at Purdue University in West Lafayette. Located at the intersection of Third Street and McCormick Road, the complex rises five stories and totals 325,000 square feet. Units come in studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and four-bedroom configurations. Amenities include an entry plaza for community gatherings, dual courtyards, study lounges, private study rooms and a fitness center. The first students will move into the new housing at the start of the fall 2025 semester. A public-private partnership between PRF and ACC developed the project. SCB served as architect.

