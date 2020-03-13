Pure Barre to Open at The District at City Center Lenexa

LENEXA, KAN. — Barre workout franchise Pure Barre has leased 1,521 square feet at The District at City Center Lenexa in Kansas. The location is expected to open in June. Pure Barre has more than 500 studios across North America and Canada. The company features four group class formats that offer workouts focused on low-impact, high-intensity movements. There are two existing Pure Barre locations in the Kansas City metro area. Erin Johnston of Copaken Brooks represented the landlord, Copaken Brooks. When fully developed, City Center Lenexa will consist of more than 2 million square feet of office, retail and residential space.