Friday, October 20, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The next phase of North Mass District will include a creative office building with a restaurant component as well as a 180-unit apartment complex.
DevelopmentIndianaMidwestMixed-Use

Pure Development, Third Street Ventures Break Ground on Next Phase of North Mass District in Indianapolis

by Kristin Harlow

INDIANAPOLIS — Pure Development and Third Street Ventures have broken ground on the next phase of North Mass District in Indianapolis. Stenz Construction Corp. is the general contractor. On the heels of its Box Factory project, the development team is moving forward with two new projects: The Penn Electric Switch and The Ingram Apartments.

The Penn Electric Switch is an adaptive reuse project that will be home to creative office spaces and Shindig, the latest restaurant concept from Indianapolis-based Cunningham Restaurant Group. The $12 million project is being supported by up to $3 million in developer-backed tax-increment finance bonds issued by the City of Indianapolis after the project received unanimous approval from the Indianapolis City-County Council and Metropolitan Development Commission (MDC) in September. Construction is slated to begin in spring 2024.

The Ingram is a $47 million apartment project that will feature more than 180 units. Plans call for onsite parking, bike storage and a host of other amenities for residents. The development received unanimous public financing from the City-County Council and the MDC to issue $6 million in developer-backed tax-increment finance bonds. Construction is expected to begin in summer 2024.

You may also like

Ferber Co. Underway on 30-Acre Retail Redevelopment Project...

Condyne Capital Completes 220,000 SF Industrial Project in...

Cityview Completes 123-Unit The Parker Multifamily Project in...

Bathhouse Signs 40,000 SF Build-to-Suit Lease in Chicago

Dayton Street Partners Acquires 11-Acre Industrial Property in...

Beity, Voodoo Doughnuts Sign New Retail Leases in...

Friedman Brokers Sale of 62,752 SF Office Building...

Landmark Completes Development of 10 Off-Campus Student Housing...

Trammell Crow, STAG Begin Construction on 300,000 SF...