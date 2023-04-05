Pure Development to Build Two Speculative Industrial Facilities in Charleston Totaling 428,000 SF

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Pure Development has acquired two development sites totaling 26.4 acres within Camp Hall, an industrial campus in Charleston. The developer is planning to build two speculative warehouse facilities totaling 428,000 square feet across from the Volvo USA plant.

Situated along Electric Avenue and less than two miles from I-26, the first facility will be a 306,280-square-foot warehouse with 30 dock doors, 32-foot clear heights, 20 trailer spaces and 375 auto spaces. The second facility will be a 122,180-square-foot warehouse with 13 dock doors, 32-foot clear heights and 100 auto spaces. Construction is scheduled to begin in the third quarter and wrap up in third-quarter 2024.

Santee Cooper sold the development sites to Pure Development for a combined $7.4 million. Robert Barrineau, Brendan Redeyoff and Tim Raber of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction. Dan Camp with Santee Cooper and Adam Seger with Pure Development also worked on the land deal.