Pure Hockey Signs 11,340 SF Retail Lease in Kenilworth, New Jersey

KENILWORTH, N.J. — Sporting equipment retailer Pure Hockey has signed a retail lease to open an 11,340-square-foot store in the Central New Jersey community of Kenilworth. The tenant, which operates about 60 stores nationwide, has backfilled and converted a space formerly occupied by a laundromat/dry cleaner. Marc Palestina and Chuck Lanyard of The Goldstein Group represented the landlord, an entity doing business as Kenilworth 2480 Route 22 LLC, in the lease negotiations. Dean Tselepis of Newmark represented the tenant.