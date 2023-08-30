Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Leasing ActivityNew JerseyNortheastRetail

Pure Hockey Signs 11,340 SF Retail Lease in Kenilworth, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

KENILWORTH, N.J. — Sporting equipment retailer Pure Hockey has signed a retail lease to open an 11,340-square-foot store in the Central New Jersey community of Kenilworth. The tenant, which operates about 60 stores nationwide, has backfilled and converted a space formerly occupied by a laundromat/dry cleaner. Marc Palestina and Chuck Lanyard of The Goldstein Group represented the landlord, an entity doing business as Kenilworth 2480 Route 22 LLC, in the lease negotiations. Dean Tselepis of Newmark represented the tenant.

You may also like

Portman Acquires 169 Acres in West Philadelphia to...

Rosewood Realty Arranges $36.5M Sale of Manhattan Mixed-Use...

Nauset Construction Underway on 38-Unit Multifamily Project in...

NAI Hanson Brokers Sale of 4,232 SF Office...

Standard Motor Products Leases 574,732 SF Industrial Building...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $14.9M Sale of Shopping...

JLL Arranges Sale of 211,971 SF Shopping Center...

Foremark Development Nears Completion of 28,000 SF Retail...

G2 Automated Technologies Signs 15,109 SF Industrial Lease...