Pure Processing Expands, Relocates Headquarters to 29,313 SF Space in Lisle, Illinois  

LISLE, ILL. — Pure Processing, a developer and manufacturer of ergonomic medical device cleaning solutions, has signed a 29,313-square-foot headquarters lease at 2200 Ogden Ave. in Lisle. The move triples the company’s footprint from its previous location in Carol Stream and consolidates its office, light manufacturing, warehouse and showroom operations under one roof. Pure Processing now occupies more than half of the 59,971-square-foot flex industrial building. Steve Chrastka, Jack Brennan and Connor Dale of NAI Hiffman represented the tenant in the lease transaction, which began with planning and site selection in August 2024 and culminated in the firm’s move on Sept. 2. Pete Adamo of CBRE represented the landlord, Sperry Equities.

The space at 2200 Ogden Ave. had more than 9,000 square feet of existing office space. The owner completed a turnkey build-out that included rebuilding and expanding office areas; enlarging breakrooms; and adding conference rooms, restrooms and warehouse space with storage racks and separate production and assembly areas. Construction also included a showroom where Pure Processing can display its sink systems and reprocessing equipment used in hospitals and gastrointestinal labs. Interwork Architects served as the project architect for the build-out, and BLC Construction was the general contractor.