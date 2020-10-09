Puttshack Breaks Ground on 25,000 SF Mini-Golf Location in West Midtown Atlanta

The 25,000-square-foot Puttshack is expected to open at The Interlock in Atlanta in spring 2021. Pictured is a current Puttshack location in London.

ATLANTA — Puttshack, a technology-infused mini-golf operator from the same team behind Topgolf, has broken ground on a new location at The Interlock in Atlanta. The 25,000-square-foot Puttshack is expected to open in spring 2021. The property will feature four mini-golf courses, a bar and an indoor-outdoor rooftop patio. The location will open at 1085 Howell Mill Road, three miles north of downtown Atlanta and two miles from an existing Topgolf location.

Local firm S.J. Collins Enterprises is developing The Interlock, a $450 million, nine-acre development. The property is expected to open next spring and will feature 200,000 square feet of office space; 105,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space; 349 apartments and 18 townhomes as part of the Solis Interlock; 70 townhomes by Monte Hewett Homes; and a 161-room Bellyard boutique hotel with a lobby, restaurant and bar.