Puttshack Opens 26,000 SF Entertainment Center in Downtown Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Puttshack, an entertainment concept centered on minigolf, has opened a 26,000-square-foot center at The Highlight at Houston Center, a retail and office complex located at 1200 McKinney St. in the downtown area. The venue offers four nine-hole minigolf courses, two bars serving craft cocktails and beers, a formal dining area and a private event space that can accommodate more than 100 guests. Brookfield Properties owns The Highlight, which also houses an Immersive Gamebox entertainment center.

