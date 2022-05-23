Puttshack to Open 26,000 SF Entertainment Venue in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Puttshack, an entertainment concept that combines mini golf with food and beverages, will open a 26,000-square-foot entertainment venue in Philadelphia. The facility will be located within The Shops at Liberty Place in the Center City district and will house four tech-driven courses, two bars and private event space. The opening is slated for summer 2023. Metropolis Investment Holdings Inc. owns the property. Puttshack currently operates facilities in Atlanta and Chicago and plans to open new venues in Boston and Miami this summer.