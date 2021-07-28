REBusinessOnline

PuttShack to Open 26,000 SF Minigolf Course, Restaurant in Downtown Houston

Pictured is part of Puttshack's minigolf course at its Atlanta facility. The Houston venue is slated to open in late 2022.

HOUSTON — Puttshack, an entertainment concept that combines tech-infused minigolf with food and beverage offerings, will open a new, 26,000-square-foot venue at The Shops at Houston Center in the city’s downtown area. Puttshack recently opened its first venue in Atlanta and has plans to open additional facilities in Chicago, Miami, Boston and Nashville. The opening of the Houston facility is slated for late 2022. Brookfield Properties owns The Shops at Houston Center in partnership with Spear Street Capital.

