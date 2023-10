JERICHO, N.Y. — PX4 Development has purchased an 80-room hotel in the Long Island community of Jericho with plans to convert the building into a student housing community with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. To that end, PX4 has secured a long-term lease with The New York Institute of Technology, which has campuses on both Manhattan and Long Island. The development team is aiming to have the building ready for occupancy in advance of the 2024 academic year.