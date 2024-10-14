Monday, October 14, 2024
PX4 Development Completes $15M Student Housing Conversion Project on Long Island

by Taylor Williams

JERICHO, N.Y. — PX4 Development has completed a $15 million student housing conversion project on Long Island. The project converted a former 80-room hotel in Jericho into a 79-unit, 188-bed resident hall for students at The New York Institute of Technology.  Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include private and communal study spaces, lounge and recreation areas and an indoor pool. TPG Architecture designed the project, construction of which began last October.

