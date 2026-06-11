Pyramid Global Hospitality Opens 208-Room Dellshire Resort in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN DELLS, WIS. — Pyramid Global Hospitality has opened Dellshire Resort, a 208-room property in Wisconsin Dells within south central Wisconsin. The hotel marks the area’s first new-build resort in more than two decades, according to Pyramid. The medieval-themed property features guestrooms and suites as well as Serpent’s Bay, an indoor-outdoor aquatic complex with five pool and splash experiences, including an adults-only swim-up bar. The tavern-style Blade & Barrel anchors the five food-and-beverage outlets. Hero’s Hall features arcade games and a private party room, while dedicated meeting and event facilities are available for groups and corporate retreats.

Golspar, a 70-foot-long dragon sculpture, greets guests at the entrance of Dellshire Resort.

A 70-foot-long fire-breathing dragon named Golspar welcomes guests at the entrance. Las Vegas-based metal sculptor Kevin Stone created the nearly 17,000-pound structure. The two-story entrance to the property is framed by cathedral-style windows. A compass is inlaid into the lobby floor, and shields are displayed across the stone walls to pay homage to the characters of the Legends of Dellshire Mixed Reality Adventure, the resort’s signature attraction.

Dellshire Resort is part of Benchmark Resorts & Hotels, a collection of independent resorts and hotels by Pyramid. Rooms start at $200 per night.