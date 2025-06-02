Q Investment Partners, Melrose Ascension Capital Open 18-Story Apartment Tower in Chicago

CHICAGO — Q Investment Partners (QIP) and Melrose Ascension Capital (MAC) have opened Straits Row, an 18-story rental tower combining traditional apartments with co-living units in Chicago’s South Loop. Located at 633 S. LaSalle St. within the historic Printers Row neighborhood, the 132-unit building offers 358 private, fully furnished residential spaces.

Singapore-based QIP sponsored the development and collaborated with MAC as its Chicago-based, local partner to co-develop the project. QIP acquired the site from PMG and The Collective. Straits Row represents QIP’s flagship residential development in the United States and builds on its Straits-branded student housing and co-living communities in the United Kingdom.

Straits Row provides a range of options from studios to four-bedroom layouts. In the co-living units, residents share a kitchen and living space while enjoying private bedrooms and bathrooms.

Residents have access to 15,000 square feet of amenity and social spaces across two levels. The ground-level Printers Room serves as a coworking lounge with private study rooms, lounge seating, an outdoor patio and coffee bar. On the penthouse level, amenities include a resident lounge, fitness and wellness center, private dining area and pool deck. Throughout the building, a curated art program features pieces that pay tribute to the area’s 19th-century history, including a newly unveiled mural by Chicago artist Cody Hudson.

PeakMade Real Estate is the onsite property manager, overseeing leasing and other building operations.