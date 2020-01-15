Q2 Holdings Signs 128,990 SF Office Lease at Aspen Lake Three in Austin

Software provider Q2 Holdings will occupy the entirety of Aspen Lake Three in Austin.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Q2 Holdings, a provider of cloud-based software, has signed a full-building lease to occupy Aspen Lake Three, a 128,990-square-foot office project under construction in Austin. The developer, a joint venture between Patrinely Group and USAA Real Estate, plans to begin construction on the Class A project this spring. Will Douglas, Russell Young and Harrison Schuhmacher of JLL represented Q2 Holdings in the lease negotiations. Ben Tolson of AQUILA Commercial and Dennis Tarro of Patrinely Group represented the joint venture.