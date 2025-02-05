Wednesday, February 5, 2025
QIP, Melrose Ascension Capital Begin Leasing Efforts for Straits Row Apartment Tower in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Q Investment Partners (QIP) and Melrose Ascension Capital have begun leasing efforts for Straits Row, an 18-story rental tower combining traditional apartment units with co-living units in Chicago’s South Loop. Located at 633 S. LaSalle St. within the Printers Row neighborhood, the 132-unit building will offer 358 private, fully furnished residential spaces. Rents at Straits Row are expected to average 20 percent less than competing Class A rental towers, according to the development team. Floor plans will range from studios to four-bedroom units. In the co-living units, residents will share a kitchen and living area but have their own private bedroom and bathroom. All residences come fully furnished.

Residents at Straits Row can enjoy 15,000 square feet of amenity space, including a lobby-level “Printers Room” coworking space that nods to the history of Printers Row and features three private study rooms, a printer center, coffee station with cold brew on tap, lounge seating and adjacent outdoor patio. The tower’s 17th-floor amenity level features a resident lounge, fitness center, multiple clubrooms and a private dining room. Outside, there is a panoramic pool deck, grilling stations and outdoor dining areas.

Straits Row serves as QIP’s flagship residential development in the United States. The project builds on the company’s Straits-branded student housing and co-living communities in the United Kingdom. QIP is a Singapore-based private equity real estate firm.

PeakMade Real Estate is the onsite property manager overseeing leasing and other building operations.

