QPS to Undertake Office, Life Sciences Expansion Within Delaware Technology Park, Add 135 Jobs

WILMINGTON, DEL. — Drug development and clinical research company QPS will undertake an office and life sciences expansion project within Delaware Technology Park in Wilmington, an initiative that is valued at roughly $16.6 million and is expected to add about 135 new jobs to the local economy. QPS is already the largest tenant within Delaware Technology Park and currently occupies all of the building at 3 Innovation Way and 90 percent of the building at 1 Innovation Way. The company plans to lease an additional 55,515 square feet of space, including more than 15,000 square feet of lab space, in a new building at 6 Innovation Way. QPS currently employs 336 full-time employees in Delaware.