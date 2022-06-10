QR Capital Sells 244-Bed Student Housing Community Near Clemson University

The Villages at Town Creek is a 244-bed student housing community in Pendleton, S.C.

PENDLETON, S.C. — QR Capital, a multifamily and student housing owner-operator based in Atlanta, has sold The Villages at Town Creek, a 244-bed student housing community located near Clemson University in Pendleton. Built in 2010, the property offers 61 townhome-style units in three-, four- and five-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, study lounge, coffee bar, fire pit, hammock garden, sand volleyball court and a car wash station. Jaclyn Fitts, William Vonderfecht, Casey Schaefer, David Lansbury and Erika Maston of CBRE arranged the sale on behalf of QR Capital. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.