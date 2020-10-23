QTS Realty Trust Completes 495,000 SF Expansion of Data Center in Atlanta
ATLANTA — QTS Realty Trust has completed the expansion of QTS Atlanta-Metro Data Center 2 (DC2), a 495,000-square-foot data center in Atlanta. The facility features 240,000 square feet of data hall space. QTS began the expansion in November 2019. DC2 is situated on QTS’ 95-acre campus and adjacent to Atlanta-Metro Data Center 1 (DC1), four miles northwest of downtown Atlanta. QTS signed two undisclosed tenants for the facility. DC2 supports 72 megawatts of power capacity, bringing the QTS campus to a more than 200-megawatt capacity. At full buildout, QTS expects to support more than 275 megawatts of power capacity.
