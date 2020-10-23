REBusinessOnline

QTS Realty Trust Completes 495,000 SF Expansion of Data Center in Atlanta

The expansion is located adjacent to QTS’ existing data center (pictured) at 1033 Jefferson St. NW, four miles from downtown Atlanta.

ATLANTA — QTS Realty Trust has completed the expansion of QTS Atlanta-Metro Data Center 2 (DC2), a 495,000-square-foot data center in Atlanta. The facility features 240,000 square feet of data hall space. QTS began the expansion in November 2019. DC2 is situated on QTS’ 95-acre campus and adjacent to Atlanta-Metro Data Center 1 (DC1), four miles northwest of downtown Atlanta. QTS signed two undisclosed tenants for the facility. DC2 supports 72 megawatts of power capacity, bringing the QTS campus to a more than 200-megawatt capacity. At full buildout, QTS expects to support more than 275 megawatts of power capacity.

